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Court Permits Patrick Mahomes' Father to Watch Son's NFL Games at Home While on Probation

Split photo of Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Patrick Mahomes
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes Sr. received court approval to attend most of his son Patrick Mahomes Chiefs games.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:54 a.m. ET

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Patrick Mahomes Sr. can attend some of his son Patrick Mahomes' NFL games while on probation.

As per TMZ, in a document filed in court, a judge approved most of the games he requested, with two exceptions.

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Patrick Mahomes Sr. Gets Court Approval

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Image of Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., agreed to follow probation requirements, including urine testing before and after travel.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., agreed to follow probation requirements, including urine testing before and after travel.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s father asked the court for permission to travel to games in Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Cincinnati.

As part of the request, Patrick Sr. agreed to follow his probation requirements, including urine testing when requested by his probation officer before and after travel.

The court ultimately approved the majority of the games, but did not allow him to attend the October matchup in Las Vegas or the December game in Cincinnati.

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Patrick Mahomes Sr. Completed Community Service And Treatment

Image of Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., completed his community service as part of his probation.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., completed his community service as part of his probation.

Patrick Sr. also told the court about the progress he made during his probation.

He completed 160 hours of community service and an outpatient treatment program.

His probation officer also reported no issues with his SCRAM alcohol monitor or his drug and alcohol testing.

The restrictions mean Patrick Sr. will primarily be able to support his son at home games.

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Patrick Mahomes' Father’s Legal Case

Image of Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after his 2025 knee injury.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes returned to the field after his 2025 knee injury.

The outlet initially reported that Patrick Sr. was arrested in Texas in 2024 on a felony DWI charge. His sentence included probation, drug testing, and community service. He was released on $10,000 bail according to the online jail records.

Meanwhile, the quarterback is off to a strong start with the Chiefs after his 2025 season ended with torn ACL and LCL ligaments in his left knee.

Image of Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shared what inspired her father-in-law to make changes for his family.
Source: MEGA

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes shared what inspired her father-in-law to make changes for his family.

Per Heavy, the former MLB pitcher has faced multiple DUI incidents over the years. For Patrick, the latest situation became a turning point for his father.

In The Kingdom docuseries, Patrick reflected on what he saw as a major moment of change.

"I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can't keep doing the same things," he said.

Patrick Sr. also opened up about how the situation affected him and his son.

"It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I've ever been through in my life," he said.

"I called him right after… I said, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry that it's taken away from your time and focus.'… I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven't had a drink since then," he added.

Patrick's wife, Brittany Mahomes, also spoke about what helped motivate her father-in-law.

"I think it finally hit him that, you know, 'I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,'" she said.

"He really enjoys watching his son play football and live out his dream," Brittany added.

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