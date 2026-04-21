Inside Patrick Muldoon's Dating History: Denise Richards, Miriam Rothbart and More
April 21 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Patrick Muldoon, known for his role on Days of Our Lives, had a colorful dating history that has come to light following his death. The actor passed away at age 57, as confirmed by his manager to Variety in April 2026. His sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, revealed to TMZ that he collapsed after taking a shower following breakfast with his girlfriend, Miriam Rothbart.
Paramedics were called in an attempt to revive Muldoon, but sadly, he could not be saved. His passing left a void in the hearts of fans and friends alike.
Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard Segel, president of global sales and distribution at Muldoon's company, Storyboard Media, expressed her grief to Us Weekly, stating, "Heaven got another angel far too soon."
Miriam Rothbart: A Special Connection
Muldoon's relationship with Rothbart remained relatively private. However, in August 2025, he shared an Instagram post that celebrated their two-year anniversary.
"My girl. Two years 2gether today from the night this picture was taken where I got you drunk enough to become my girlfriend," he wrote, showcasing the affection they shared.
Denise Richards: A Long-Lasting Friendship
The actor's most notable romance was with Denise Richards, whom he met while filming Starship Troopers in 1997. Their relationship lasted nearly five years before they amicably split around 2000.
Despite their breakup, the two maintained a close friendship.
Richards reflected on their bond during a 2019 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, noting, "I've known Patrick Muldoon since I was 19 years old."
Richards' marriage to Charlie Sheen complicated their friendship.
"I did not speak to Pat when I was married to Charlie," she revealed in March 2025.
After her split from Sheen, she expressed gratitude that her new husband, Aaron Phypers, respected her friendship with Muldoon.
Speculation of Flirty Feelings
- Denise Richards 'Devastated' by Ex Patrick Muldoon's Sudden Passing: 'She Can't Stop Crying'
- Patrick Muldoon's Tragic Final Minutes: Actor Enjoyed 'Coffee With His Girlfriend' Before Suffering Fatal Heart Attack in Bathroom, Sister Reveals
- Actor Patrick Muldoon Was 'Excited' to Work With Chris Hemsworth in Sad Final Post Before Suffering Fatal Heart Attack at Age 57
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In a recent episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Richards' daughter Sami remarked on the flirtatious nature of Muldoon's interactions with her mother, suggesting he might still have feelings for Richards.
Muldoon addressed this speculation on Tori Spelling's podcast, stating, "We dated on and off in the '90s, but since then, it's been just friendship."
Tori Spelling and Lisa Rinna: Additional Connections
Interestingly, Spelling and Richards discussed their shared history with Muldoon on Richards' show.
"He said he was dating you and could not see you," Richards recalled, indicating some jealousy over their mutual ex.
Lisa Rinna also spoke about a brief fling with Muldoon during their time on Days of Our Lives, calling it one of her more surreal moments.
The Mystery of Juliette Binoche
Adding to the intrigue, reports from The Irish Times indicate that Muldoon dated actress Juliette Binoche from 2003 to 2005 and again in 2024. However, neither Muldoon nor Binoche publicly commented on their relationship, leaving fans curious about this hidden chapter of his life.