Paul Giamatti and Cher Have Been Playing Phone Tag for Years, Actor Has 'No Idea' Why Singer Keeps Trying to Get in Touch
An unexpected connection!
During Paul Giamatti's recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the host and the actor discussed the rumor that Cher is a big fan of the Billions star — but Giamatti clarified there's more to the story.
"Every now and then I get a message from somebody that says Cher really needs to talk to me, like it's important, like it's crucial that she talks to me," the 56-year-old shared. "And I'm like, 'What the f---? Why does Cher want to talk to me?' Nobody will tell me, and then I never hear anything. And then a year will go by and it happens again."
Eventually, Cher, 77, got Giamatti's phone number and left him a voicemail.
"All she said was, 'I hear you want to talk to me.' That was it. That was all she said," he recalled with a laugh. "And I left her a message and said, 'That's great, I'd love to talk to you, but I thought you wanted to talk to me.' And that's the last I heard, I haven't heard anything again."
The Oscar nominee insisted he has "no f------- idea" why she's reached out to him.
"I don't know what she could possibly want to talk to me about," he said. "And it's killing me, I'm dying to know what she wants to talk to me about. I mean, it would be great! I'd love to talk to her about anything. I don't care, it'd be fantastic."
Oddly enough, Howard Stern shared a similar story, noting he's been told on multiple occasions that "Paul Giamatti needs to speak to you."
The Big Fat Liar star said he did try to contact him once to compliment his 2019 book, but Stern, 70, said, "Even recently, I got this message again: that Paul Giamatti wants to speak to me."
Stern has called the movie star on several occasions, but Giamatti said he's never received any of them.
"Maybe I'm being goofed on. Maybe someone's scamming me," the comedian noted.
The actor revealed that he recently found out an individual did try to scam people by using an AI-generated voice of himself.
"Me, of all people. Why? Me? What is anyone going to fall for with me?" Giamatti quipped. "But apparently they were doing that with some AI voice thing."