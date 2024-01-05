Cher 'Unable to Locate' Struggling Son Elijah as She Desperately Tries to Become His Conservator
Cher's mission to become her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman's conservator has hit another bump in the road.
According to newly filed paperwork, the superstar has been "unable to locate" her child, so she's requested another way of being able to serve him legal papers about the conservatorship.
In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Grammy winner, 77, said she sent the papers to the 47-year-old via email in addition to sending a copy of them to his wife, Marieangela King.
As OK! reported, Cher requested to become his conservator due to her offspring's issues with mental health and addiction.
"Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from a trust established by his father for his benefit, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, Petitioner is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk," the papers read.
"[Cher] loves Elijah immensely and has always acted with his best interests in mind," the message added.
"Until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," the petition stated, noting Marieangela "is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery and that Angela actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
"Most recently, Petitioner is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care," the docs stated of why Cher wants to step in.
As OK! reported, the singer's dedication to becoming his conservator comes after his spouse claimed her mother-in-law hired men to kidnap him from a NYC hotel room. At the time, Allman and his on-off wife were were trying to mend their relationship on their anniversary after filing for divorce in 2021.
"Cher thought Elijah’s wife was a bad influence who was steering Elijah down a dangerous path," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She was desperate to help her son, so she did what she had to do. She was terrified that her son might die if she didn’t get him out of there."
"Cher loves her son. Though he was a difficult kid and probably hated her at times, she did her best and took care of him financially," another source said, adding that Elijah started using drugs when he was just 11 years old. "Elijah worries Cher sick, but she’d never abandon him."
However, the mom-of-two claimed the kidnapping rumors were "not true."
In a turn of events, on Tuesday, January 2, Allman and King asked to dismiss their divorce.