Cher Is 'Manic Depressive, Abusive and Unfit' to Be Troubled Son Elijah's Conservator, His Wife Claims

Source: mega;@iamqueenyking/instagram
Jan. 24 2024, Published 12:13 p.m. ET

Cher's daughter-in-law Marieangela King is fighting back in the superstar's request to become her troubled son Elijah Allman's conservator.

In new paperwork, King claimed the mom-of-two is "categorically unfit" for the position, claiming she's "manic depressive" and could "jeopardize" Allman's recovery journey.

cher manic conservator son wife
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

Cher's daughter-in-law is trying tp prevent the singer from becoming Elijah Allman's conservator.

"[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah," King stated. "To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a 'manic depressive.'"

cher manic conservator son wife
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

King and Allman married in 2013.

In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, King, 36, explained that Allman, 47, is putting in serious effort to maintain his sobriety, sharing, "He attends AA meetings 5-6 times a week, he is free of drugs, and now that we have reclaimed our stolen vehicle from his mother's property he can and does attend daily AA meetings affordably."

"He is tending to his finances, getting his bills paid and ensuring that his property is under his control," she added.

cher manic conservator son wife
Source: mega

Cher believes her daughter-in-law enables Allman's addiction.

King also believes that being with Cher, 77, and their relatives would only cause more chaos.

"I believe that people in Elijah's family are emotional triggers for him," she explained. "I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother — the petitioner herein but also from his siblings — Chaz and Devon."

"It is vital that Elijah be surrounded by sober people who are part of the AA community — which most of his family members are not," King added.

As OK! reported, Cher filed for conservatorship late last year, as she worried Allman would spend all of his trust money to fuel his addiction. The Grammy winner also stated that King doesn't have his best interests in mind, as "until recently, Elijah and Angela were estranged and their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."

cher manic conservator son wife
Source: @iamqueenyking/instagram

The women appeared to have a good relationship in the past.

Cher was recently accused of having four men "kidnap" her son from his NYC hotel room and bring him to a rehab program, but the singer denied the claims.

While she didn't elaborate on the ordeal, she did touch on her offspring's struggles, stating, "I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t. I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another — to try to help my children."

A hearing over the conservatorship is scheduled for later this month.

Page Six reported other details of King's claims against her mother-in-law.

