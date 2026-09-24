Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shows Off Abs in Barely There Crop Top in Italy: Photos

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Meadow Walker is turning heads in Italy with a daring look during Milan Fashion Week. The 27-year-old model was photographed exploring Milan in a brown cropped top and matching skirt. The tiny long-sleeved top featured a low neckline and a black ribbon tied across the front, leaving her midriff on full display. Walker paired the outfit with a colorful statement necklace and wore her hair pulled back. In one snap, she posed inside a hotel elevator while taking a mirror selfie.

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Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker showed off her abs in a tiny brown crop top during Milan Fashion Week.

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Another photo showed the daughter of Paul Walker walking through Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in the same outfit. She stopped to pose for the camera as shoppers and visitors moved through the famous shopping arcade. Meadow also shared a close-up shot from inside a car, giving followers a better look at her necklace and the details of the brown ensemble. “Ciao amore,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Meadow Remembers Her Late Father

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker paid tribute to her late father Paul Walker on his 53rd birthday.

The Italy outing came just days after Meadow marked her dad’s birthday with a throwback photo of herself and her late father, who died in a car crash in 2013. Paul would have celebrated his 53rd birthday on September 12. In the picture, Paul looked at his daughter as she showed off her satin skirt. “Happy birthday to my guardian angel. I love you,” she wrote in the caption. Paul's longtime Fast & Furious costar Vin Diesel also remembered the late actor on his birthday. “Miss you…” he wrote in the caption of his post, alongside a throwback photo of the two friends. The tribute came months after Vin and Meadow reunited for a special screening of The Fast and The Furious at the Grand Lumiere Theatre during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

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Vin Diesel Gets Emotional With Meadow

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Vin Diesel also remembered Paul Walker with a throwback photo and a heartfelt message.

The cast gathered to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Fast and The Furious franchise. The series is set to continue with its final movie, Fast Forever, in 2028. During the event, Vin highlighted Meadow's presence and the connection she still shares with the franchise. “The person who was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood was Meadow Walker,” Vin said, embracing Paul’s daughter. “I’m gonna go and shed a tear real quick.” He then joked about getting emotional in front of the crowd. "I pray that in your life, that you get to have a brother like Paul," he said. Meadow has also kept her own connection to the franchise alive. She played a flight attendant in the 2023 movie Fast X.

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Vin Opened Up About Paul

Source: @MEADOWWALKER/INSTAGRAM Meadow Walker reunited with Vin Diesel at a special 'Fast & Furious' screening in Cannes.