Paula Abdul Reveals She's Been Asked To Join 'The Real Housewives' Franchise 'Many Times'

If she did ever want to jump into the drama, Abdul felt her past experiences on television will very much help her keep up with the other ladies. “The guy that [used to sit] next to [her] that starts with a ‘Si’ and ends with a ‘mon," she said, referring to her fellow Idol judge Simon Cowell.

As far as her favorite Housewife on the show, Kathy Hilton takes the cake for Abdul! “I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favorite," she noted of her friend who has yet to film for the new season.