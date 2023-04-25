Paula Abdul Reveals She's Been Asked To Join 'The Real Housewives' Franchise 'Many Times'
Paula Abdul revealed Bravo is dying for her to become a Housewife.
While attending The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley's Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala on Sunday, April 23, the pop icon spilled the tea about being asked several times to become a cast member on the hit reality series.
“I’ve been asked many, many times,” Abdul admitted while strutting down the red carpet at the lavish event, where cameras were filming Season 13.
When asked if the Los Angeles franchise was the one she was posed for, the former American Idol judge said, "Yes — and some other franchises, too. … I’m not gonna tell you [which].”
While Abdul noted how she may not be ready to be a diamond holder on the show just yet, she’s “friends with a lot of the women” and has been “for a long time.”
Despite the big interest, the "Rush Rush" singer will stick to watching the show from her couch at home instead. “As much as I am absolutely the biggest fan and I love watching,” she explained.
- Paula Abdul Called Out By Fans For Embarrassing Photoshop Fail: 'Who Is This?'
- 'She's Faking Everything About This!': Paula Abdul Called Out For Awkward Tap Dance Routine During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Paula Abdul Insists Embracing The 'Uncomfortable' Is The Key To Success For Aspiring Artists: 'Have Your Own Unique Sound'
If she did ever want to jump into the drama, Abdul felt her past experiences on television will very much help her keep up with the other ladies. “The guy that [used to sit] next to [her] that starts with a ‘Si’ and ends with a ‘mon," she said, referring to her fellow Idol judge Simon Cowell.
As far as her favorite Housewife on the show, Kathy Hilton takes the cake for Abdul! “I know what’s going on and everything, but you know what? She will always be a fan favorite," she noted of her friend who has yet to film for the new season.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While noting that she has also been good friends with the Paris In Love star's sister Kyle Richards — who Hilton is currently at odds with — the "Straight Up" vocalist revealed, “They have their own dynamics, and they’re so great in front of the camera — knowing the camera is there, but also completely forgetting the camera is there and just being real."
Page Six conducted the interview with Abdul.