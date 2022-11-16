Paulina Porizkova Confesses Late Husband Ric Ocasek 'Stopped Wanting To Touch' Her Before Their 2018 Separation
When Paulina Porizkova and her late husband, Ric Ocasek, were married, the two were hardly intimate toward the end of their marriage, the model revealed in her new book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful.
“Once he stopped wanting to touch me,” she wrote. “I knew the relationship was doomed.”
The two, who met when she starred in his music video in 1984, quickly became inseparable.
“He became my entire world, my entire universe,” she said. “This was what I had always wanted, to be this important to someone. To be adored.”
The former couple, who got married in 1989 and share sons Jonathan and Oliver, began to go through a rough patch, and things were never the same.
“I began to understand his limitations,” she recalled. “But what he needed from me was the adoration. The blind infatuation. That was his comprehension of love. Any dissent caused him to pull away.”
“I was 52, had not been touched by my husband for years, and felt invisible. All I wanted to know was if I was ever going to have sex again … I wanted someone to give me a reason to keep going," she said of talking with a psychic about what her future looked like.
The duo announced their split in 2018, and one year later, the rocker was found dead by the blonde beauty.
"It’s not even so much that I thought about how to kill myself or when to kill myself," she said of the situation. "It was just that feeling of, ‘I just don’t know how to go on. I can’t do this anymore. … I just want to go away. I can’t bear waking up tomorrow morning, being the same person with the same feelings. I can’t carry it anymore.'"
Fortunately, the mom-of-two found love with Aaron Sorkin, though the romance was short-lived. "He was instrumental in me sort of regaining a sense of myself as a woman," she revealed on an old episode of People (the TV Show!). "So he was the one man — I love him for this... I asked him one day, 'Am I intimidating?' and he said, 'Hell yeah. Because you're beautiful, you're smart, and you're tall."
Now, Porizkova is single and ready to mingle, but it sounds like her options aren't the best.
“I have gotten some dates from both and the dates are always pretty much the same,” she shared. “Either they’re so intimidated that they just mostly talk about themselves. The other option is that you know, the guy can’t say anything at all and is just kind of really petrified.”