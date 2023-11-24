Brad Pitt 'Sees a Future' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'They Couldn’t Be Happier'
Brad Pitt believes his relationship with Ines de Ramon will go the distance!
Following a tumultuous divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 59, has been enjoying his romance with the vice president of Anita Ko Jewelry and has started thinking about a future with her.
"Ines has been good for Brad’s soul," the insider said of the couple. "He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."
While Pitt hoped his legal battle with the Girl, Interrupted actress would be over before taking things to the next level with de Ramon, the court case "seems to keep dragging on."
However, the businesswoman has also been going through the difficulties of "ironing out" her split from her ex-husband, Paul Wesley, after they called it quits in September 2022.
"Brad and Ines have both been through very turbulent times with ex-partners. So, they aren’t combative. They talk to each other rationally and reasonably when they have a disagreement," the source spilled.
"Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon," the insider added. "They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them."
"Brad adores Ines, and he absolutely sees a future with her," the source revealed. "She’s so easy to be with. She has a very laid-back personality, and she’s fun to be around."
As their romance goes from strength to strength, they have both been able to give each other their freedom. "Ines never puts pressure on Brad and lets him do his own thing," the insider said.
"Things are going amazing," the source added." They couldn't be happier."
"Brad is in a great spot in his life," a separate insider explained. "He's turning 60 in December — he's going to have a star-studded blowout celebration — and he feels good about it. It's been a long road, but he's finally happy again."
"It's so fun and easy between them, especially because they have similar interests and mutual friends. They've grown really close," the insider added of the duo. "Until Brad met Ines, he hadn't realized how truly lonely he was; and after fighting with Angelina for so long, he feels like he deserves this."
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Pitt.