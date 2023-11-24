Brad Pitt 'Sees a Future' With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: 'They Couldn’t Be Happier'

"Ines has been good for Brad’s soul," the insider said of the couple. "He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life."

While Pitt hoped his legal battle with the Girl, Interrupted actress would be over before taking things to the next level with de Ramon, the court case "seems to keep dragging on."

However, the businesswoman has also been going through the difficulties of "ironing out" her split from her ex-husband, Paul Wesley, after they called it quits in September 2022.