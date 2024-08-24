Pax Jolie-Pitt's Family Is 'Trying to Stay Optimistic' After Scary Bike Accident But 'It’s Been Pretty Terrifying to See Him in This Condition'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt is making a slow and steady recovery after his terrible e-bike accident in July.
As OK! reported, the 20-year-old was hospitalized after he crashed his bike into the back of a stopped car in Los Angeles, but he's now back at home.
The source noted all of the kids are staying at house with him now "that he’s out of the hospital and spending as much time with him as they can."
"He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods," the insider continued.
- Jon Voight Reveals Grandson Pax Is 'Doing Very Well' While Recovering From Near-Fatal Biking Accident
- Brad Pitt Has 'Barely' Been Around His Kids as Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Has 'Totally Shut Him Out' Amid Nasty Divorce Battle
- Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Got 'Very Lucky' in Nasty Bike Crash as His Injuries 'Could Have Been Much Worse': Source
The young adult also has friends visiting him, but the actress, 49, is "making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest."
"He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of," the insider continued. "His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Pax suffered "complex trauma" and a head injury from the accident, as he wasn't wearing a helmet.
A bystander described witnessing the crash, telling a separate news outlet, "I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head."
"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head. And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood," they recalled. "When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."
In Touch Weekly reported on Pax's recovery.