OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Pax Jolie-Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Pax Jolie-Pitt's Family Is 'Trying to Stay Optimistic' After Scary Bike Accident But 'It’s Been Pretty Terrifying to See Him in This Condition'

Photo of Angelina Jolie with her sons Maddox and Pax.
Source: mega

Pax Jolie-Pitt wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

By:

Aug. 24 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt is making a slow and steady recovery after his terrible e-bike accident in July.

As OK! reported, the 20-year-old was hospitalized after he crashed his bike into the back of a stopped car in Los Angeles, but he's now back at home.

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt family trying stay optimistic scary bike accident
Source: mega

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax was hospitalized after a July e-bike accident.

While the family — which also includes the exes' children Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — is "so happy to have him home" and are "trying to stay optimistic ... it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition," one source told a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt family trying stay optimistic scary bike accident
Source: mega

A source said Pax's siblings have been spending every day with him at the house as he recovers.

Article continues below advertisement

The source noted all of the kids are staying at house with him now "that he’s out of the hospital and spending as much time with him as they can."

"He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods," the insider continued.

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt family trying stay optimistic scary bike accident
Source: mega

Pitt has been estranged from Pax for years, but a source claimed the actor has been receiving updates on his son.

MORE ON:
Pax Jolie-Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

The young adult also has friends visiting him, but the actress, 49, is "making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest."

"He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of," the insider continued. "His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
pax jolie pitt family trying stay optimistic scary bike accident
Source: mega

Jolie gave birth to three of her children and adopted the other three.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Pax suffered "complex trauma" and a head injury from the accident, as he wasn't wearing a helmet.

A bystander described witnessing the crash, telling a separate news outlet, "I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head."

Article continues below advertisement

"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head. And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood," they recalled. "When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

In Touch Weekly reported on Pax's recovery.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.