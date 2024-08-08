Angelina Jolie's Son Pax Got 'Very Lucky' in Nasty Bike Crash as His Injuries 'Could Have Been Much Worse': Source
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax "is still in recovery" after leaving the ICU following his nasty e-bike accident on July 29.
"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments," the source spilled to a news outlet of the 20-year-old.
"Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet," the insider pointed out.
The actress, 49, "was shocked and worried" when she got the call about the incident and has been by his side ever since, while the young adult's five siblings — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16 — "are supporting Pax as best as they can."
As OK! reported, Pax was driving on Los Feliz Boulevard in California around 5 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.
Bystander Lola Cavalli detailed the grisly scene and Pax's head injury to a news outlet.
"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak," she recalled. "And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head."
"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head. And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood," she noted. "When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."
"We did everything we thought would be necessary to make sure that the ambulance arrived, and [to make sure] oncoming traffic from both directions keeps on moving, instead of piling up, which would make our ambulance's approach impossible completely," Cavalli added.
It was revealed that Pax suffered complex trauma to his head and hip, and he'll be participating in physical therapy once he's ready.
Since the Fight Club star, 60, is estranged from Pax and most of his children, he hasn't been able to directly contact him, but people close to both sides of the family have been updating the dad-of-six with information, which a source said he's "grateful" for.
The insider added the Hollywood hunk is "extremely concerned" for Pax's well-being and was shocked to hear that his son never wears a helmet while riding.
Pax's estranged dad is also worried since this isn't the 20-year-old's first car crash.
