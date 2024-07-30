Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Was 'Consistent' About Never Wearing a Helmet Before Horrifying Crash: 'Friends Are Concerned'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's second eldest son, Pax, 20, got into a horrifying e-bike crash on July 29 in Los Angeles, Calif., and now more details are coming to light about his riding habits.
According to an insider, Pax has gotten into "multiple" electric bike accidents prior to Monday's crash — and he also never wears a helmet.
“His friends are concerned about him,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s being reckless. They’re worried.”
The insider added that Pax has been "consistent" about never wearing head gear while on his vehicle even though he's been involved in other accidents.
As OK! previously reported, Pax was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a head injury when his bike crashed into the back of a car, which was stationed at a red light. The other driver reportedly went to check on Pax before emergency services arrived to the scene.
Pax was taken to the hospital, and fortunately, he's in stable condition. Page Six revealed his mother is with him.
The former flames share five other kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15, however, they are not all speaking to the Fight Club alum, 60, after he allegedly "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" while they were on a plane in 2016.
“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” the documents obtained by Page Six claimed.
The incident prompted Jolie, 49, to file for divorce.
Pitt, who was reportedly under investigation for child abuse by both the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services, has denied the claims.
“He is emphatic that it did not reach the level of physical abuse, that no one was physically harmed. He did not hit his child in the face in any way. He did not do that; he is emphatic about that. He put his hands on him, yes, because the confrontation was spiraling out of control," Pitt's team said in a statement to People.
Pax has previously bashed his father on social media.
"Happy Father's Day to this world class a------!!" he wrote at the time. "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
The message continued: "You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant h---. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you f------ awful human being!!"
After Pax let it all out, Pitt remained silent but was upset over the ordeal.
"This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things," a close pal said. "It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family."