Pax Jolie-Pitt's Mouth 'Filled With Blood' After Suffering Severe Head Injury During Scary E-Bike Crash: Eyewitness

"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head," the eyewitness explained to a news publication of the moments after she called 911.

"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head," she admitted, likely going through a sea of emotions while waiting for help to arrive. "And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."