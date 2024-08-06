OK Magazine
Pax Jolie-Pitt's Mouth 'Filled With Blood' After Suffering Severe Head Injury During Scary E-Bike Crash: Eyewitness

Pax Jolie-Pitt is on the mend after suffering a severe head injury during an accident on his e-bike.

Aug. 6 2024, Published 9:16 a.m. ET

Pax Jolie-Pitt was in an incredibly frightening state after crashing his e-bike on Monday, July 29.

The 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was rushed to the emergency room following an accident on his electronic mode of transportation.

Pax Jolie-Pitt rammed his e-bike into the back of a vehicle stopped at a red light in Los Angeles.

Pax has now been released from a brief stay in the ICU, with an eyewitness recently recalling the harrowing scene that unfolded at the red light where the famous offspring's bike rammed into the back of a stopped vehicle.

Lola Cavalli was among the first bystanders to jump into action as Pax was left bleeding with a severe head injury in the middle of Los Angeles traffic.

The 20-year-old spent a few days in the ICU where he was treated for 'complex trauma.'

"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head," the eyewitness explained to a news publication of the moments after she called 911.

"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head," she admitted, likely going through a sea of emotions while waiting for help to arrive. "And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see like a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

An eyewitness tried to help Pax Jolie-Pitt while waiting for an ambulance to arrive at the scene.

While trying to assist Pax, Lola realized they would not be able to move out of the way of ongoing traffic, causing her to have to figure out a plan — and fast.

"I saw the traffic, because he was right in the middle of an intersection and nobody behind us could see what's happening," she detailed. "I took control of the traffic. I started directing it to make sure that he was not run over by another car and I was not run over by a car."

Lola concluded: "We did everything we thought would be necessary to make sure that the ambulance arrived, and [to make sure] oncoming traffic from both directions keeps on moving, instead of piling up, which would make our ambulance's approach impossible completely."

Paramedics eventually made it to Pax, who was then transported to a nearby hospital and treated for his serious head wounds.

Pax Jolie-Pitt reportedly never wore a helmet when riding his bike.

Almost one week after the accident, a source confirmed, "Pax has been released from the ICU," as OK! previously reported.

"He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," the insider noted.

Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight spoke to an eyewitness about Pax's crash.

