Jon Voight Reveals Grandson Pax Is 'Doing Very Well' While Recovering From Near-Fatal Biking Accident
Jon Voight gave an update on grandson Pax’s condition after his terrifying biking accident.
While being interviewed on the red carpet at the premiere of Reagan, the actor, 85, was asked if he had been in contact with the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since he was rushed to the hospital on July 29.
“I tried to,” Voight said of calling the 20-year-old. “He was in and out of the hospital and apparently, he’s doing very well, so that’s good.”
As OK! previously reported, Pax "is still in recovery" after being released from the ICU earlier this month.
"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments," a source revealed. "Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet.”
According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded at the red light where Pax’s bike rammed into the back of a stopped vehicle.
Lola Cavalli was among the first bystanders to help the famous offspring when the harrowing scene occurred.
"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head," she explained.
"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head," the eyewitness confessed. "And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."
Eventually, the ambulance Cavalli called arrived and took Pax to the hospital.
Pax is now at home recovering from his injuries.
On top of Voight’s remarks about his grandson, the Rosewood star gushed over how great all of his grandchildren are.
Voight particularly honed in on Vivienne’s successes.
“Isn’t that the greatest thing that Vivienne — her mother was so great, Ang was so great because she encourages each of the kids to go in their own direction and she totally supports them," he said. "And Vivienne read this book The Outsiders, saw that they were doing a Broadway tryout down near San Diego and she got there somehow. She saw it four times and then grabbed her mom and said ‘You gotta see this.’”
As for all of the Brangelina kids’ accomplishments, the proud patriarch noted, “I’m just so happy that they’re happy. They’ve been through a lot of stuff. When my family is happy, I'm happy. And when they’re not so good I’m not so good.”
When asked whether any of them have been following in his footsteps, Voight insisted, “Angie’s footsteps, Angie’s got her own big footsteps. I mean Vivienne taking an interest in theater is a big deal so I'm very excited for all of them.”
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Voight.