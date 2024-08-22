OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Pax Jolie-Pitt
OK LogoNEWS

Jon Voight Reveals Grandson Pax Is 'Doing Very Well' While Recovering From Near-Fatal Biking Accident

Composite photo of Jon Voight, Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight gushed over his many grandchildren at the 'Reagan' premiere.

By:

Aug. 22 2024, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jon Voight gave an update on grandson Pax’s condition after his terrifying biking accident.

While being interviewed on the red carpet at the premiere of Reagan, the actor, 85, was asked if he had been in contact with the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt since he was rushed to the hospital on July 29.

Article continues below advertisement
jon voight grandson pax doing very well recovering biking accident
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight told the interviewer, 'I’m just so happy that they’re happy,' when talking about his grandkids.

“I tried to,” Voight said of calling the 20-year-old. “He was in and out of the hospital and apparently, he’s doing very well, so that’s good.”

As OK! previously reported, Pax "is still in recovery" after being released from the ICU earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's uncomfortable and will need further treatments," a source revealed. "Still, he was very lucky. It could have been much worse since he didn't wear a helmet.”

According to eyewitnesses, the incident unfolded at the red light where Pax’s bike rammed into the back of a stopped vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement
jon voight grandson pax doing very well recovering biking accident
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt was in the ICU after ramming his bike into a stopped car.

Article continues below advertisement

Lola Cavalli was among the first bystanders to help the famous offspring when the harrowing scene occurred.

"I didn't see any broken bones, I did not see, like, profound bleeding, so to speak. And since I was directed to apply pressure at the site where it was bleeding, I did not see where I could apply the pressure, because it was on the head. He was hit on the head," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had no idea where you would put the pressure to stop the bleeding on the head," the eyewitness confessed. "And it was not a lot of blood. Like, you didn't see a fountain of blood rushing out. [But] his mouth was filled with blood. When he was trying to speak, I saw a little tiny stream of blood coming out of the mouth."

Eventually, the ambulance Cavalli called arrived and took Pax to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
jon voight grandson pax doing very well recovering biking accident
Source: MEGA

Pax Jolie-Pitt's mouth reportedly 'filled with blood' during the accident.

MORE ON:
Pax Jolie-Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

Pax is now at home recovering from his injuries.

On top of Voight’s remarks about his grandson, the Rosewood star gushed over how great all of his grandchildren are.

Article continues below advertisement

Voight particularly honed in on Vivienne’s successes.

“Isn’t that the greatest thing that Vivienne — her mother was so great, Ang was so great because she encourages each of the kids to go in their own direction and she totally supports them," he said. "And Vivienne read this book The Outsiders, saw that they were doing a Broadway tryout down near San Diego and she got there somehow. She saw it four times and then grabbed her mom and said ‘You gotta see this.’”

Article continues below advertisement
jon voight grandson pax doing very well recovering biking accident
Source: MEGA

Jon Voight admitted he has not been able to speak to Pax Jolie-Pitt.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

As for all of the Brangelina kids’ accomplishments, the proud patriarch noted, “I’m just so happy that they’re happy. They’ve been through a lot of stuff. When my family is happy, I'm happy. And when they’re not so good I’m not so good.”

When asked whether any of them have been following in his footsteps, Voight insisted, “Angie’s footsteps, Angie’s got her own big footsteps. I mean Vivienne taking an interest in theater is a big deal so I'm very excited for all of them.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Entertainment Tonight interviewed Voight.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.