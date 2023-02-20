Brad Pitt, 59, Is Getting 'Serious' With New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 29, Insider Reveals: 'She's Met Most Of His Kids'
It looks like things are heating up between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon!
According to an insider, the two are "serious," despite only starting to see one another in November 2022.
The brunette beauty, whose ex Paul Wesley recently filed for divorce, is very supportive of her man, as she knows what he is going through after splitting from Angelina Jolie in 2016.
"Ines does the same for Brad who is unfortunately still dealing with his messy divorce from Angie," the source noted. "They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious."
"She has met most of his kids," the insider added, referring to his kids, whom he shares with Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. "Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines. She is zero drama and very lowkey."
It's a totally different vibe from when he was dating the 47-year-old starlet. "He especially doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks. In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else," the source noted of the Babylon star, 59.
The Oscar winner is not concerned about Wesley, either. "Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines," the source shared. "Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL."
As OK! previously reported, the duo started seeing one another, as they met through mutual friends. Since then, they went on vacation together, and it sounds like this is only the beginning of their love story.
“Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” another insider disclosed. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”
- Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is 'Interested In Dating,' Insider Reveals: She's 'Very Outgoing'
- FBI Surrenders 164-Page Document To Angelina Jolie Regarding Investigation Into Her Shocking 2016 Fight With Brad Pitt
- Brad Pitt Fans Troll Actor For Latest Weird Outfit Choice: 'He Looks Like Harry Styles' Dad'
"They're on the same wavelength intellectually. And that's a major attraction," another source added. "She's smart, fun, lively, and a good conversationalist. There's absolutely nothing pretentious about her. She's down-to-earth and classy too."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail spoke with an insider about Pitt's romance.