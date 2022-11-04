Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Is 'So Happy' Her Famous Mom Attended Homecoming Weekend At College, Spills Source

"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," the insider told a news publication. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."

MOTHER-DAUGHTER BONDING! ANGELINA JOLIE VISITS ZAHARA AT SPELMAN COLLEGE FOR HOMECOMING WEEKEND

Despite Jolie having been to the campus before — the actress notably dropped her famous offspring off at college back in August — this time was different, as Zahara was apparently excited to show her mom how she has settled in and made new friends.