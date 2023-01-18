Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax, 19, To Sell His 'Abstract' Artwork At Upcoming Show Using Pseudonym

It sounds like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt is becoming a budding star in his own right! According to a report, the 19-year-old has quite the knack for art; so much so, he's preparing to sell some of his pieces at a show in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Not wanting to ride on his famous parents' coattails, he allegedly presents his "abstract" work under the pseudonym of "Embtto."