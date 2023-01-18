Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Son Pax, 19, To Sell His 'Abstract' Artwork At Upcoming Show Using Pseudonym
It sounds like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt is becoming a budding star in his own right! According to a report, the 19-year-old has quite the knack for art; so much so, he's preparing to sell some of his pieces at a show in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Not wanting to ride on his famous parents' coattails, he allegedly presents his "abstract" work under the pseudonym of "Embtto."
The stuff he plans to showcase features "digital and mixed media."
Pax isn't the only one of the Jolie-Pitt kids who has a flair for creativity, as his older brother, Maddox, 21, has dabbled in film, even working behind the scenes on his mom's most recent flick, Without Blood.
"We work well together," the brunette bombshell, 47, once spilled of the experience. "When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."
The boys' sister Shiloh, 16, has become quite the dancing sensation, with her choreography going viral online. In fact, her famous father, 59, has even seen the videos!
NEW FLAMES ALERT? ANGELINA JOLIE GRABS COFFEE WITH PAUL MESCAL AFTER WATCHING HIM PERFORM IN LONDON
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here," he told a red carpet reporter last year.
Pitt insisted he doesn't care if any of his and his ex's tots enter showbiz, explaining, "I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish."
The Oscar winner and Jolie also share 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, as well as 18-year-old daughter Zahara, who's currently a student at Spelman College in Atlanta.
As OK! shared, the Tomb Raider star, 47, has visited her daughter on campus a handful of times, including a stay during homecoming weekend.
ANGELINA JOLIE & BRAD PITT'S DAUGHTER SHILOH, 16, SHAVES OFF LOCKS TO DEBUT BUZZ CUT
"Zahara was so happy that Angie was able to spend some time at her school," a source said at the time. "It’s not the first time Angie was there, but the last time was at the very start of the academic year before Zahara could really get a feel for her surroundings."
"This time was so different because Zahara has made some really amazing friendships and bonds with other students on campus in just a few short months," the insider added. "Zahara was so thrilled to have her mom by her side while they celebrated homecoming."
Page Six reported on Pax's art ambitions.