Angelina Jolie & Daughter Zahara Embark On NYC Outing After Source Reveals Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Has 'Met Most Of His Kids'
Angelina Jolie kicked off the week with some mother-daughter bonding, stepping out in New York City on Monday, February 20, with her 18-year-old, Zahara Jolie-Pitt.
The actress dressed cooly chic as usual, donning a long charcoal coat on top of a black vest and pants, while the teen invoked youthful vibes in a blue sweater, skinny jeans and black Converse sneakers.
It appeared the duo went food shopping at one point, as they were later photographed carrying bags from Fairway Market.
The other five kids the Oscar winner, 47, shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 59, didn't tag along for the east coast trip, but as OK! reported, they're still plenty busy, with an insider revealing Pitt already introduced "most of his kids" to new girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
The lovebirds have only been dating since November 2022, so there's no doubt that Jolie may not be thrilled over the news, but a source noted the Hollywood hunk "doesn't give a damn what Angie thinks. In fact he wants her to know that he is happy with someone else.'
"Brad's relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster and it is quite the opposite with Ines," added the source. "She is zero drama and very low-key."
And despite the short timeline, the pair "actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious," said the insider.
When de Ramon and Pitt got together, they decided to keep things quiet for a multitude of reasons, including the fact that she and estranged husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, never officially filed for divorce after separating earlier in the year.
- Angelina Jolie All Smiles At JFK Airport As Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Begs Actress To Forgive Ex Brad Pitt
- Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is 'Interested In Dating,' Insider Reveals: She's 'Very Outgoing'
- FBI Surrenders 164-Page Document To Angelina Jolie Regarding Investigation Into Her Shocking 2016 Fight With Brad Pitt
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, Wesley — who wed de Ramon in 2019 — did so on Friday, February 17, citing irreconcilable differences. Nonetheless, the filing hasn't changed the nature of her and Pitt's romance.
"Brad does not care what Paul thinks of him, nor what Paul thinks of him dating Ines," the source spilled. "Even though Paul is out of the picture, Brad and Ines are going to continue keeping it on the DL."
Daily Mail published photos of Jolie and her daughter's NYC outing.