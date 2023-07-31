Pee-wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Wanted to 'Clear His Name' in Tell-All Memoir Decades After Indecent Exposure Arrest

In 1991, the star, who died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a secret battle with cancer, was arrested for indecent exposure at a Florida p--- house — something he was hoping to address to the public.

Prior to his death, Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens wanted to clear the air about his past with a tell-all book.

“He’s always felt it was wrong of authorities to charge him and it would have been dealt within his book, and no doubt in a scathing way because Paul always maintained his innocence,” an insider previously told the Globe. “He wanted to clear his name and rid himself of that shame. He wanted to come out swinging and address the elephant in the room that haunted him, and he was going to list every person who stuck by him and those who did not."

“He didn't care who he embarrassed. He wanted to tell the truth, his truth!” the insider insisted.

Reubens pleaded no contest to the 1991 charge and agreed to pay a $100 fine, in addition to registering as a s-- offender for the duration of his three-year probation in a 2004 plea deal over a p------------ case.

Still, he was hopeful to put the past behind him. “He had a lot of projects lined up, including a darker Pee-wee Herman movie that he had been tinkering with for years,” noted the source. “He hoped this book would fire things up.”