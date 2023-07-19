Lisa Marie Presley's Friends Shocked by Secret Weight-Loss Surgery That Caused Her Untimely Death

"When did you ever see Lisa look as if she needed bariatric surgery?" a former pal said of the late actress, who passed away in January at the age of 54. "She was not big at all. I don't know what kind of doctor would perform this surgery on her."

While people close to Presley knew she received minor cosmetic tweaks here and there, the heavy press ramp-up for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis film put pressure on the singer to be as thin as possible. "She wanted to look her very best," a source spilled.