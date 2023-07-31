Revealed: Sinéad O'Connor's Last Texts to Pal Bob Geldof Before Singer's Tragic Death
Sinéad O'Connor seemed to be going through it when she texted with friend Bob Geldof — weeks before her tragic death.
On Saturday, July 29, the 71-year-old singer, who knew O'Connor for more than three decades, told a crowd at the Cavan Calling Festival in Ireland that her messages were all over the place.
“She was a very good friend of mine,” Geldof said of the songstress, who died last week at age 56. “We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago.”
“Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy,” he continued. "She was like that.”
On July 26, it was announced that O'Connor had passed away after battling mental health issues for many years.
Her family confirmed in a statement to RTE, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
As OK! previously reported, the Ireland native had made headlines for some frightening incidents over the years. In 2016, she was reporting missing after she disappeared from a home in Illinois. She was later found in Chicago and taken to a hospital, where she hinted she may attempt suicide for the third time.
“Sinéad is hanging on by a thread,” said an industry insider who knew the musician for decades. “When she was reported missing, everyone was preparing for bad news.”
“Sinéad needed constant, immersive professional treatment,” the insider explained. “Her problems went too deep for her to handle them on her own.”
O'Connor's team recently revealed that she had plans to release new music prior to her passing.
"We would like to take this opportunity to send our love, our thoughts, our prayers to Sinéad O'Connor's Family at this time," wrote managers and brothers Kenneth Papenfus and Carl Papenfus on 67 Management's website. "We would like to thank the incredible love and support for Sinéad from her fans first and foremost who have prevailed in their support and kindness throughout."
"As tribute to those who were part of Sinead's team over our tenure it has to be mentioned that Sinéad was completing her new album, reviewing new tour dates for 2024 and considering opportunities in relation to a movie of her book," the statement continued, referring to her 2021 memoir Rememberings. "Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinéad, to whom we are forever grateful."
The Independent reported on Geldof's concert.