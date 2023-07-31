OK Magazine
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at Age 70 After Secret 6-Year Cancer Battle

paul reubens pee wee herman dies secret year cancer battle
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 31 2023, Published 1:47 p.m. ET

Rest in peace. Paul Reubens, best known as the character Pee-wee Herman, died on Sunday, July 30, at age 70 after a secret battle with cancer.

The star's team shared the sad news on Monday, July, 31, via an Instagram post, which also included a message from the late entertainment icon.

paul reubens pee wee herman dies secret year cancer battle
Source: mega

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years," the actor's message read. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

His team's tribute started out by revealing that, "last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens."

paul reubens pee wee herman dies secret year cancer battle
Source: mega

They described him as "an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness."

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit," the message continued. "A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Paul Reubens
Embedded Image

The post noted that Reubens asked any "expressions of sympathy be made in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld, to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer's care, support and research.

Ruebens last Hollywood gig was a voiceover role in a 2023 episode of Bob's Burgers. His final film role was Pee-wee's Big Holiday, a 2016 Netflix film he starred in alongside Joe Manganiello.

Reubens' career wasn't all fun and games: in 1991, he was arrested for indecent exposure, and in 2002, he was found to have a collection of photos and memorabilia characterized as child pornography. The charges were dropped in 2004 after he plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor obscenity charge.

