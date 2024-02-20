OK Magazine
Kourtney Kardashian Fans Beg to See 3-Month-Old Son Rocky as She Shows Off His Stroller Backstage at Blink-182 Concert

Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram
By:

Feb. 20 2024, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing everything that comes with mom life!

On Monday, February 19, the reality star shared a few photos from when she was backstage at one of husband Travis Barker's Blink-182 shows in Australia, where even their baby boy, Rocky, was in attendance.

Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian showed off son Rocky's stroller on Instagram.

"The chaos ❤️," the Poosh founder, 44, captioned her Instagram upload, which showed Kardashian leaning on her baby's stroller — though you couldn't actually see the 3-month-old in the carriage.

Also pictured was her daughter Penelope, 11, and son Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, but all fans wanted was to get a glimpse at the tots' little brother, who was born in November 2023.

Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son in November 2023.

"Welllllll show us Rocky already," one person commented, while another asked, "When do we get to see Rocky?❤️."

"Let's see the baby👶," said a third individual.

Just a few days before the post, the couple revealed that their bundle of joy was conceived around Valentine's Day 2023 while vacationing in Utah.

Source: @kourtneykardash/instagram

The pair married in 2022.

The pair has shown a little bit of their pride and joy on social media, but his face has yet to be revealed.

“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” one source gushed of the happy parents. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."

"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn," the insider continued. "It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.

Source: mega

The reality star had to undergo emergency fetal surgery in September.

Travis, 48, and Kourtney conceived their child naturally after failed attempts at IVF, but they hit a bump in the road in September 2023, when the mom-of-four had to undergo emergency fetal surgery.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she said on social media after leaving the medical center. "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," Kourtney explained. "I don't think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing 🙏🏼🤍," concluded the star.

