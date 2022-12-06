Blake Lively Hilariously Calls Out Husband Ryan Reynolds For Cropping Out Her Cute Shoes In New Photo With Santa

She's got jokes! Blake Lively hilariously called out her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after her cropped out her adorable shoes in a new photo with Santa.

"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄," the actor, 46, posted a photo of himself with the blonde babe and Santa and his wife on Monday, December 5.