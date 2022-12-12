Blake Lively Shows Off Natural, Frizzy 'Do In New Snap, Jokes 'Not One Person' Mentioned Her Bad Hair Day

Blake Lively hilariously trolled herself after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, sister Robyn Lively and brother-in-law Terry Reynolds didn't let her know that her hair was everywhere.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, writing, "How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?"

In the photo, which was posted on Sunday, December 11, the blonde beauty is wearing pajamas as her hair is everywhere and in a very messy bun.