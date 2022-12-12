Blake Lively Shows Off Natural, Frizzy 'Do In New Snap, Jokes 'Not One Person' Mentioned Her Bad Hair Day
Blake Lively hilariously trolled herself after her husband, Ryan Reynolds, sister Robyn Lively and brother-in-law Terry Reynolds didn't let her know that her hair was everywhere.
The Gossip Girl alum, 35, posted a photo of herself on her Instagram Story, writing, "How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?"
In the photo, which was posted on Sunday, December 11, the blonde beauty is wearing pajamas as her hair is everywhere and in a very messy bun.
Lively also shared a photo of herself with her hair down as she enjoyed a night out on the town. "@nycballet you never stop taking my breath away. Bravo to every single performer and crew member," she gushed.
As OK! previously reported, the actress, who is expecting baby No. 4 with Reynolds, loves to be playful with her friends and family.
Case in point: the mom-of-three — she shares James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with the Canada native — called out the Deadpool star for not featuring her shoes in a recent photo.
"We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄," the actor, 46, posted a photo of himself with Lively and Santa and his wife on Monday, December 5.
"My. Shoes 🙄," she joked in the comments section.
Of course, people loved their banter. One person wrote, "🤣🤣🤣🤣 I can relate! Apparently my man loves ample ceiling or sky in all our pics, Who needs to see our feet or the ground. 😂🤦♀️🙆♀️," while another added, "@blakelively I’m so sorry he did that to you Blake. You deserve better. 🥺."
In the meantime, the duo are gearing up to welcome their fourth tot into the world. "We're very excited," Reynolds shared. "You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it."