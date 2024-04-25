Heckler Accuses Alec Baldwin of 'Maiming' Her in NYC Coffee Shop During Chaotic Piers Morgan Interview
Heckler and self-proclaimed performance artist "Crackhead Barney," who confronted actor Alec Baldwin at a New York City coffee shop, was interviewed by Piers Morgan on his show Uncensored, where the host found himself grappling to maintain order.
The incident, which took place this week, involved "Crackhead Barney" clad in just a diaper, a messy blonde wig and white face paint, confrontationally waving prop crutches at the camera.
She claimed that Baldwin had physically harmed her, demanding attention as she vehemently insisted on the alleged injuries.
The performance artist came into the spotlight after recording a contentious exchange with Baldwin, where she urged him to chant "Free Palestine."
During the interview with Morgan, she passionately proclaimed, "Do you see the damage that Alec did to me? Look at my arms. Look at my neck. I was maimed by a white man on Monday."
Despite Morgan's attempt to steer the conversation, Crackhead Barney continued her outcry, even challenging him directly. At one point, she questioned Morgan's intentions by referring to him as "another white devil."
Throughout the interaction, she adamantly portrayed herself as a victim, accusing both Baldwin and Morgan of abuse.
“This is the third white man to beat me this week,” she told Morgan. “Yesterday, my white boyfriend beat the s--- out of me.”
The host, meanwhile, attempted to point out the disconnect between her provocative “mockery” and the serious global issues she claimed to advocate for.
“I’m always serious,” she said.
As the segment continued to unravel, the guest blew up at Morgan, screaming: “You’re British, you’re f------ annoying, you eat tea and crumpets, you have your pinky in the f----- air, you support the queen. F--- the crown, f--- Buckingham Palace.”
Tension reached a breaking point as the interview went completely off the rails, prompting Morgan to finally cut her off, labeling the encounter as "one of the most pathetic things I've had to endure."
Morgan noted the alleged encounter "truly defies belief."
In the viral video that Barney posted, she approached Baldwin in a coffee shop and asked him, “Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jail time.”
The self-proclaimed performance artist was seemingly referring to the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on the set of Rust, a western that was being filmed in 2021, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live bullet during rehearsal.
Over the course of the nearly minute long clip, Barney continued to ask Baldwin about “jail time”, and repeatedly asked him to say “free Palestine” and “f--- Israel”.
The video abruptly ends with Baldwin slapping Crackhead Barney’s phone out of her hand.