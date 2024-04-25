Heckler Accuses Alec Baldwin of 'Maiming' Her in NYC Coffee Shop During Chaotic Piers Morgan Interview

The performance artist came into the spotlight after recording a contentious exchange with Baldwin, where she urged him to chant "Free Palestine."

During the interview with Morgan, she passionately proclaimed, "Do you see the damage that Alec did to me? Look at my arms. Look at my neck. I was maimed by a white man on Monday."

Despite Morgan's attempt to steer the conversation, Crackhead Barney continued her outcry, even challenging him directly. At one point, she questioned Morgan's intentions by referring to him as "another white devil."