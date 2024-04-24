'Busted': Donald Trump Exposed for Lying About 'Thousands' of His Supporters Being Unable to Protest Near Courthouse

The ex-prez is on trial for fraudulently falsifying New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.

The trial has reached its second week of court hearings, and the outdoor audience of MAGA supporters has already dwindled down to a few dozen at a time.

Trump has repeatedly blamed the New York Police Department for the lukewarm attendance, claiming in a string of Truth Social posts that "thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan by steel stanchions and police, literally blocks from the tiny side door from where I enter and leave."

He has contrasted the supposed restrictions with pro-Palestine protesters, who he falsely claimed are "allowed to do whatever they want."