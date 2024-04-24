'Busted': Donald Trump Exposed for Lying About 'Thousands' of His Supporters Being Unable to Protest Near Courthouse
Former President Donald Trump is being called out for falsely claiming that "thousands" of his supporters are being "turned away" from protesting his hush money criminal trial in New York due to the low MAGA turnout.
The ex-prez is on trial for fraudulently falsifying New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election.
The trial has reached its second week of court hearings, and the outdoor audience of MAGA supporters has already dwindled down to a few dozen at a time.
Trump has repeatedly blamed the New York Police Department for the lukewarm attendance, claiming in a string of Truth Social posts that "thousands of people were turned away from the Courthouse in Lower Manhattan by steel stanchions and police, literally blocks from the tiny side door from where I enter and leave."
He has contrasted the supposed restrictions with pro-Palestine protesters, who he falsely claimed are "allowed to do whatever they want."
"Why are Palestinian protesters, and even rioters, allowed to roam the Cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings, not get permits, and basically do whatever they want, including threatening Supreme Court Justices right in front of their homes, and yet people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to 'Peacefully Protest,'" Trump wrote in a separate post.
"GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF," he added.
Michael Popok of the Meidas Touch Network went to the New York courthouse and saw very few protesters outside Trump's trial. There were also very few police officers on security duty outside of the building.
The Meidas Touch took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video from outside of the courthouse and wrote, "BUSTED!!! ... There were only a handful there the first day and most of them were MAGA operatives."
In another post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Unlike at Columbia University where the Radical Left Palestinian Protesters sat on the Front Lawn, practically took over the School, and screamed, 'Death to the Jews, Death to Israel, Death to America,' and nothing happened to them, Lower Manhattan surrounding the Courthouse, where I am heading now, is completely CLOSED DOWN. SO UNFAIR!!!"
Trump has also attacked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who commented on his anger over the lack of clear public support, as well as him dozing off in the middle of court throughout the court case.
He claimed she "falsely reported that I was disappointed with the crowds."
"No, I’m disappointed with Maggot and her lack of writing skill," he continued. "And that some of these many police aren’t being sent to Columbia and NYU to keep the schools open and the students safe."