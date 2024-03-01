'Rust' Assistant Director Emotionally Recalls the Moment Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Was Shot: 'It Wasn't Computing'

Baldwin has maintained he is innocent of wrongdoing and later insisted he did not pull the trigger.

"I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never. I have no idea [how a bullet got in there]," he said in a December 2021 interview. the actor said in December 2021. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun. A bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property."

However, experts conducted tests on the firearm and concluded the weapon would not have fired without the trigger being pulled or depressed in some way.