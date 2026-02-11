or
'Definitely Targeted': Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping Was 'Planned,' Says Former FBI Agent

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: NBC; FBI/X

Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping was 'definitely planned' and 'definitely targeted,' according to a former FBI agent.

Profile Image

Feb. 10 2026, Published 8:21 p.m. ET

Beloved NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, was likely "targeted" in her disappearance, a former federal special agent said, as new photos of a potential suspect surfaced.

“A couple of things that stand out to me [are] you don’t see a vehicle in the background,” Tracy Walder, also a former CIA officer, told a news outlet on Tuesday, February 10. “Whoever got here was either dropped off, which would have been pinged, but either they were dropped off out of the camera’s view, they walked there, biked there or whatever. I think that’s the first thing we are seeing.”

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Was 'Definitely Planned'

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

Hours earlier, the FBI released the first images of a potential person of interest nine days after Nancy's reported disappearance. In the chilling photos, a masked individual can be seen approaching Nancy's Tucson, Arizona, home before disabling her front door camera.

“I think the second thing we are seeing and what these videos tell me is what I have said from the beginning. This was definitely targeted and this was definitely planned," the former agent said.

A Suspect Appeared in Chilling New Footage

Photo of The former special agent believed the suspect's backpack proves the 'intention' behind kidnapping Nancy Guthrie.
Source: FBI/X

The former special agent believed the suspect's backpack proves the 'intention' behind kidnapping Nancy Guthrie.

She explained that the backpack carried by the suspect hinted that the assailant had "the intention of kidnapping" Nancy.

"In the backpack — I think — were things to subdue her or restrain her, one of the two,” the federal agent, who isn't apart of the active investigation, said. “Those can be so many different things. It can be rope, zip ties, handcuffs, a blanket.”

Suspect Was Reportedly Armed

Photo of The suspect seen in newly released surveillance photos appears to be armed.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The suspect seen in newly released surveillance photos appears to be armed.

The former CIA agent shared the popular belief that the suspect carried a gun and pointed out how dark the neighborhood was at the time of the alleged kidnapping.

"They have a local regulation that reduces light pollution. … Lights cannot be above a certain emittance level. It’s pitch black," said the government employee.

Nancy Guthrie Was Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by a family member at around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by a family member at around 9:30 p.m. on January 31.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after a friend noticed her absence at her regular church livestream. The 84-year-old was last seen by a loved one the night before at around 9:30 p.m.

Pima County Sheriff's Department shortly announced that her disappearance was being treated as a crime after "concerning evidence" was found in Nancy's home.

Police immediately considered foul play, pointing out that the senior had no "cognitive" issues but did struggle with her mobility.

