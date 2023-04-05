Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Her Pregnancy Symptoms, Cravings and How Husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy 'Spoils' Her

Peta Murgatroyd is basking in the joys of pregnancy! The Dancing with the Stars pro exclusively sat down with OK! to reveal how she's feeling as her June due date approaches and how her hunky hubby, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is pampering her.

"I am feeling great," she gushes. "Everything — knock on wood — is going well with the pregnancy. I'm 29 weeks and I'm feeling great. Healthy. And everything's come back okay."