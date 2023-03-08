Peta Murgatroyd Felt 'Scared' When Learning She Was Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Didn't Tell Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy For 3 Days
Peta Murgatroyd revealed she was “scared” after learning about her second pregnancy due to past failed IVF treatments.
On Tuesday, March 7, the professional dancer opened up about her struggle with pregnancy, and she recalled when she found out she was pregnant with baby No. 2.
“I definitely wanted to, just sort of, hide my emotions a little bit and just kind of put a protective shield around myself to not let myself get too excited before this [turned] into something real," the 36-year-old said.
Murgatroyd announced her pregnancy in January 2023 after she went through a “failed embryo transfer” and endured three miscarriages. The dancer married her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, in 2017 and the pair share son Shai, 6.
“It wasn’t like I was jumping up out of the bathroom, like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t wait to [tell everyone].’ It was almost like I was scared,” she spilled.
“It was a positive scary moment for me because it wasn’t something that I was sure of. It wasn’t something that I knew would last,” the New Zealand native added.
The star then admitted that she waited before telling her hubby due to her anxiety about the pregnancy.
“I held back for three days before I told Maks. Because I wanted to see what happened. It’s been a scary road because honestly, every time I would use the restroom, I would panic,” Murgatroyd continued.
The Peta Jane Beauty founder then discussed the mental blocks that prevented her from celebrating the pregnancy, saying, “A sort of panic would set in, like, this could be the last time you feel this way or feel this good, you know? It was different until I kind of hit maybe like the 14, 15-week mark where I was like, ‘Oh, OK!’ Everyone told me to fricking relax.”
The mom-of-one was not undergoing IVF when she got pregnant. Instead, Murgatroyd credits the miracle to her mindset.
“What worked for me is the final [letting] go of thinking that having a second child would make my life better and would complete us. I had to sit in the fact that if this was it for us … I just had to be OK! with knowing that that could be what it is for our family,” she stated.
Murgatroyd continued, “And once I finally sat in it, let it go, sent it off to the universe, whatever you wanna say, it was literally within the next three weeks, I would say, that I got pregnant naturally.”
