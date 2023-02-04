Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares son Shai, 6, with Chmerkovskiy, 43, announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in mid-January after a few miscarriages and having trouble conceiving.

"It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF," she shared of the process.