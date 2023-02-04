Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it!
On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram.
Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
"You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."
A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!! 😍 god bless you with a great pregnancy and safe and healthy happy delivery!❤️."
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares son Shai, 6, with Chmerkovskiy, 43, announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in mid-January after a few miscarriages and having trouble conceiving.
"It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF," she shared of the process.
She continued, "I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻….coming June 2023."
Since then, the mom-of-two has been proudly displaying her stomach on the 'gram. "It's funny how this pregnancy is so different with nerves and anxiety, yet I'm more confident than ever with my body," she wrote on her Instagram Story as she touched her belly.