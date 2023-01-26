'DWTS' Star Peta Murgatroyd Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump: '2nd Pregnancy You POP'

"It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!'" she recalled. "It was more like, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy first met in 2009 and sparked a romance in 2012 after rekindling their friendship on the hit dance competition. The adorable pair tied the knot in July 2017 at City Hall in New York City, six months after welcoming their son into the world that past January.