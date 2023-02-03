OK Magazine
Ready To Pop! Peta Murgatroyd's Sweetest Moments With Her Growing Baby Bump: Photos

peta murgatroyd baby bump gallery pp
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram
Feb. 3 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Peta Murgatroyd could not be more thrilled to be welcoming her second child.

As the Dancing With the Stars pro comes closer to giving birth to another baby with husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, she cannot help but flaunt her growing bump all over social media.

The wildly talented couple, who also share son Shai, 6, announced their exciting news on January 13, after going through heartbreaking miscarriages and multiple IVF treatments.

"It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2 ❤️After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF," Murgatroyd gushed on Instagram at the time.

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning," the proud mama explained. "It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻….coming June 2023."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkosvkiy, who first met while working on Broadway in 2009, married in 2017 after being in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2012.

See Murgatroyd's cutest moments with her growing baby bump below.

peta murgatroyd baby bump gallery
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram

The fit mama clutched her baby bump before hitting the gym for a workout.

peta murgatroyd baby bump gallery
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram

Murgatroyd looked chic and relaxed as she showed off her expanding stomach in a lime green tank top and skirt while on vacation.

Peta Murgatroyd
peta murgatroyd baby bump gallery
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram

The professional dancer did not allow pregnancy to hold her back from keeping up her workout routine.

peta murgatroyd more confident body flaunts growing baby bump
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram

Murgatroyd raved about how confident she's been feeling during her current pregnancy while lounging at home in a cozy sweater and baseball cap.

peta murgatroyd baby bump gallery
Source: @petamurgatroyd/instagram

Never one to take any days off, the blonde beauty looked focused as she toned up on the leg press.

