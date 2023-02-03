Ready To Pop! Peta Murgatroyd's Sweetest Moments With Her Growing Baby Bump: Photos

"I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning," the proud mama explained. "It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family. Thank you for sharing your stories and tips to get me through my IVF cycle and thank you for the plethora of encouraging comments and DM’s …I read them all.This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for 🙏🏻….coming June 2023."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkosvkiy, who first met while working on Broadway in 2009, married in 2017 after being in an off-again, on-again relationship since 2012.