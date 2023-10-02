'Beautiful Chaos': Maks Chmerkovskiy Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Feel 'Complete' After Welcoming Miracle Baby

and Peta Murgatroyd got the gift of a lifetime when they welcomed their miracle baby, Rio, in June, and they couldn't be happier with their family-of-four.

"It's been amazing. From one to two children has been a big jump, especially for me with how I spread my time. Everyone wants a piece of mama, so it's like, 'How can I give everybody a piece of me?' It's difficult because then you get left with no time for yourself, which is fine, but it's beautiful chaos," the blonde beauty, 37, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her and Chmerkovskiy's partnership with Hallmark and Venmo Cards.