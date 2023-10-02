'Beautiful Chaos': Maks Chmerkovskiy Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Feel 'Complete' After Welcoming Miracle Baby
and Peta Murgatroyd got the gift of a lifetime when they welcomed their miracle baby, Rio, in June, and they couldn't be happier with their family-of-four.
"It's been amazing. From one to two children has been a big jump, especially for me with how I spread my time. Everyone wants a piece of mama, so it's like, 'How can I give everybody a piece of me?' It's difficult because then you get left with no time for yourself, which is fine, but it's beautiful chaos," the blonde beauty, 37, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her and Chmerkovskiy's partnership with Hallmark and Venmo Cards.
"It was beautiful. It was almost a spiritual experience giving birth to him," the New Zealand native, who also shares son Shai, 6, with her husband, adds. "We wanted this for so long, and when he was finally here, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we feel complete.' We feel this tight bond with him, which we have with Shai, too. It was a different experience because with Shai I got pregnant immediately, and it was a different experience as a whole. Now Shai finally has a sibling, and that was one of the most special moments for me — ever!"
Additionally, the mom-of-two gave birth five months after Chmerkovskiy's brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his wife, Jenna Johnson, welcomed their first child, so the cousins will be very close in age.
"It's beautiful. Jenna and I spoke about this and how great it would be to be pregnant at the same time," the reality starlet says of her Dancing With the Stars costar. "Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson and Daniella Karagach Pashkova have all had babies in the span of three months with me. It's been a baby boom for Dancing With the Stars for sure!"
As for how the two keep the spark alive after getting married in 2017, Murgatroyd notes that though they're polar opposites, they work well together. "We grew up on different sides of the earth and we have different upbringings, but we came together in New York and met each other and there was that instant attraction," Murgatroyd recalls.
"I think we were at the right place in our lives," the choreographer, 43, notes. "It was undeniable we were going to be together. She's the most important person in my life, and everything that happens with me has to start with her — and I strongly believe that. That's how I personally lead and live."
"We give each other advice on everything," he adds.
In the meantime, since the duo are all about cherishing and celebrating moments together as a family, their partnership with Hallmark and Venmo Cards made perfect sense. This new line of greeting cards offers customers a new, unique and convenient way of gifting to friends and family by bringing together Hallmark’s legacy of caring and Venmo’s social, secure and easy payments.
"We are very excited about this collaboration," the Ukraine native says. "My initial reaction was like, 'This is brilliant.' It's an incredible opportunity to combine things that are important in our household. Peta loves everything handwritten — and she just wants the card, not the present. I love that Hallmark makes it personal and the way they know how to pull on heartstrings with personalization. I also Venmo dozens of times a week between friends and the nanny, so it's a popular way of transferring cash between each other. This partnership is incredibly convenient and combines everything you need. 'Babe, we're late. Did you get the card? We got a card, now we sign it. Do you have the cash? I don't have the cash.' It's nonsense. Now, this is a stress-free way of being ready — and it is easy and convenient."
"Cards are such an important part of gift giving and for me, the most sentimental part, so it's beautiful they've married together the physical card and the personalization aspect of that — plus to be able to scan a code on the inside of the card and the money is in the accounts is amazing," the professional Latin dancer adds.