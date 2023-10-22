OK Magazine
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Eldest Son 'Can’t Wait' for Newborn Rio to 'Start Talking and Playing'

Oct. 22 2023

After Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their son Rio in June, their eldest son, Shai, is excited for him to reach some milestones.

"He’s thrilled. He can’t wait for Rio to start talking and playing," the blonde beauty, 37, said in a new interview about how Shai is adjusting to his sibling.

"They have the same age difference as me and my brother, Val [Chmerkovskiy]. I’m going to follow the way of our parents, who kept us very tight," Maks added.

Though it took the pair a long time to welcome their second child — the mom-of-two experienced a few miscarriages in the past — it doesn't sound like they want to expand their brood any further.

"As a matter of fact, we’re pregnant with triplets!" Maks quipped.

"If it happens, I’ll be thrilled. To have three would be amazing, but for right now we’ll take it one day at a time," the New Zealand native shared.

As OK! previously reported, the pair previously gushed about their new addition.

"It's been amazing. From one to two children has been a big jump, especially for me with how I spread my time. Everyone wants a piece of mama, so it's like, 'How can I give everybody a piece of me?' It's difficult because then you get left with no time for yourself, which is fine, but it's beautiful chaos," the beauty guru told OK!.

"It was beautiful. It was almost a spiritual experience giving birth to him," she continued. "We wanted this for so long, and when he was finally here, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, we feel complete.' We feel this tight bond with him, which we have with Shai, too. It was a different experience because with Shai I got pregnant immediately, and it was a different experience as a whole. Now Shai finally has a sibling, and that was one of the most special moments for me — ever!"

The handsome hunk also praised his wife for being such a warrior throughout the whole process.

"I think we were at the right place in our lives," the choreographer, 43, noted. "It was undeniable we were going to be together. She's the most important person in my life, and everything that happens with me has to start with her — and I strongly believe that. That's how I personally lead and live."

