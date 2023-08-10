Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Joke About How They Almost Got Divorced '3 Times' Before Going on Vacation
Who knew something as fun as a vacation could become so contentious?
Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 9, to jokingly reveal that she and Maks Chmerkovskiy almost called it quits on their years-long love affair while preparing for their family getaway.
"On our way to make 'magical' memories at a cottage while pretending we didn't almost get divorced 3 times while packing up the car," Murgatroyd wrote alongside the funny video of herself and her husband riding silently in the car while the tune "Mama Said" by The Shirelles played in the background.
"… It's for the kids ... if you haven't had one of these you ain't doing it right… #funnyvideos #parentproblems #parenting," she continued to joke in the clip's caption, referring how the couple appeared to be annoyed at each other during the drive.
The duo — who share kids Shai Aleksander, 6, and newborn Rio John — had their fair share of ups and downs since they first got together in 2012. However, after the 37-year-old suffered multiple miscarriages, her husband gained an even deeper appreciation for his spouse.
"I think the darkest part is when the person you are in love with calls you and she says that she had a miscarriage in the bathroom, that's as dark as it can get," Chmerkovskiy explained in a 2022 interview.
"I just want to sometimes cry on her shoulder or be on the receiving end, so it's tough. I just need to be supportive of someone else's process," the doting partner continued. "I try to do my best in just supporting Peta and her journey in figuring herself out because that's what this is. I always try to fix things, and I realized that it's not me or mine to fix. I'm a changed man because of this experience."
"You got to be so strong as a couple and so strong as people. We are," he noted. "I think I can surmise in my head this entire experience is very telling and revealing of who we are as a couple."