Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Maks Chmerkovskiy

"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd — who is almost 18 weeks along — insisted. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."

Though the couple already knows the sex of the baby, the blonde beauty teased that they will be sharing the news sometime soon.