Peta Murgatroyd Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are expanding their brood! The happy couple is pregnant with their second child, making their son, Shai, 5, a future older brother.
The professional dancers opened up about their succesful journey in a new interview, revealing it happened "all natural" after going through previous fertility struggles — and documenting her experience on social media.
"I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it," the 36-year-old recalled to a news outlet. "I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks."
After finally deciding to take a test around her "six or seven-week" mark of conceiving, Murgatroyd learned she had a bun in the oven.
"I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life," Murgatroyd — who is almost 18 weeks along — insisted. "It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops, 'Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!' It was more like a, 'Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked.' So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while."
Though the couple already knows the sex of the baby, the blonde beauty teased that they will be sharing the news sometime soon.
The exciting news comes after the couple opened up about their challenging fertility journey and three miscarriages.
"It was a lot some days," she recalled back in June 2022 of her third miscarriage. "Very emotional because I didn't know what to tell him anymore. I told him the first two times, but I kept it vague. I didn't make it into this whole, 'Oh my God, we're having a baby,' thing. I just said, 'Be careful with Mummy's belly. She has a baby in there.'"
"I guess that's been another really hard part of it because he sees other kids with siblings," Murgatroyd added.
