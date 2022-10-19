Peta Murgatroyd Isn't Sure What She & Maks Chmerkovskiy Will Do Next After IVF Transfer Didn't Take: 'I Need To Give My Body A Rest'

The reality star was hesitant to speak out about her issues, but at the end of the day, she's glad she did. "It was the right time [to say something]," she says. "I think it had gotten to the point of holding in this secret for so long, and I felt so much better afterwards."

"I don't regret it at all," she adds. "That was one of the things I said: I don't want to regret this. Once this is out, it's out, and I cannot change it. People will know me as the lady that had three miscarriages, and I didn't want it to be like that — and I don't feel like it's like that. I have truly felt an overwhelming sense of support and a community of women and mothers have come together and just said, 'We're here for you. We've been through this too.' When we got the news it didn't work, I was like, 'Maks, do I say that it didn't work?' But I had shared so much up until that point, so why am I keeping that a secret? You can't not tell the end of the story."