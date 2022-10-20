Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed in June that she was starting the IVF process after suffering three miscarriages. Though things were looking up for the couple, the IVF process didn't pan out as they planned, with Murgatroyd choosing to give her body a break for the time being.

"I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones because it was going to drive me crazy, but I don't know what the future holds," she continued to tell OK!. "I really don't. I'm just trying to stay positive and have a happy mindset that one day this will happen to me."