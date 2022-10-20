'I Just Couldn't Share Anything': Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Reasons Behind 'Necessary' Social Media Break
While Peta Murgatroyd continues to strut her stuff on new episodes of Dancing With the Stars, things haven't been going as smoothly behind closed doors.
In a candid Instagram Story post on Tuesday, October 19, the blonde beauty acknowledged she's been absent from social media for nearly two weeks, explaining there were a couple of "reasons" behind her short disappearance.
"The last show, I felt sick. I felt nauseous — I'm not pregnant — but I had to leave the show. I drove straight home," she spilled, making it a point to note that despite her and husband Maks Chmerkovskiy's IVF attempts, she's yet to conceive a second child.
"And then we went into massive week, 13-hour days. It was a lot," she stated of the never-ending dance rehearsals. "I wanted to do social in the rehearsal room with everybody, but I just didn't pick up my phone because we're so busy that I didn't even think of taking a photo."
Murgatroyd, 36, said her lack of desire to interact was her signal that she "needed a break" from social media, as usually, she loves to pick up the phone and "ramble."
"For me, I like to be authentic, so if I'm going to jump on here and speak to you guys, I'm not just gonna do it for the sake of it. I really want to be true and honest with what I'm sharing and I just couldn't share anything because I was just exhausted," she concluded. "But I feel like I'm back. I feel like I've taken a breath."
The star added that being a mom to son Shai, 5, also takes a toll on her, but she emphasized that she's now feeling "so much better. I just feel like that little week break from social was necessary."
As OK! exclusively reported, Myrgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, 42, have pressed pause on trying to expand their family, something that's caused a ton of physical and emotional stress.
"I definitely knew I needed to give my body a rest and that's another reason why I went back to dancing. I needed to get off the medicine for a second and stop doing all of the hormones because it was going to drive me crazy, but I don't know what the future holds. I really don't," she shared. "I'm just trying to stay positive and have a happy mindset that one day this will happen to me."