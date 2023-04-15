Pete Davidson Shuts Down Rumors About His Infamous 'BDE': 'It's Really Not That Special'
Pete Davidson is addressing the gossip over his "BDE."
Buzz over the comedian's “Big D*** Energy” began in 2018 while he was dating pop star Ariana Grande, and since then, people haven't stopped talking about Davidson and his manhood as he dates around Hollywood.
However, on the Thursday, April 13, episode of The Breakfast Club, The King of Staten Island star shut down the gossip.
"I don't understand," he said. "It's really not that special. It's just [a] very normal-sized p****. It's not too big or too small."
He also shared the reviews he's received about his manhood over the years, saying, "It's just like, big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told."
The SNL alum previously admitted he was put off when Grande publicly hinted at his bedroom prowess.
"I don't like that she talked all that s*** for my p****," he noted at a 2019 comedy show.
"Everything is huge to her. Why would she tell everyone that I have a huge p****? So that every girl who sees my d*** for the rest of my life is disappointed," he added, poking fun at the "Side to Side" singer’s small stature.
Grande was not the only famous individual to discuss Davidson’s size, as in November, producer Jay Pharoah claimed the 29-year-old once attributed his success with women to "his endowment."
"That's what he told me it is," Pharoah said during a November episode of The Jess Cagle Show, calling Davidson a “big dog. He was like, 'Yea, it's like nine inches.'"
Nonetheless, Davidson admitted on the March 30 episode of “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” that he's confused by the media's obsession with his love life.
"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," he spilled. "In 10 years, I've dated 12 people... I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
The New York native is currently dating Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.