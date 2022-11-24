It's Over! The Most Shocking Breakups Of 2022
It's over! From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits last summer to Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde finally ending their romance after months of Don't Worry Darling drama, 2022 has proven to be the year of celebrity breakups.
From models to actresses and musicians, here are some of the most surprising splits to hit Hollywood in recent months.
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde
Costars and longtime flames Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently made headlines after calling off their nearly two-year-long romance in mid-November. First romantically linked while filming Don't Worry Darling in January 2021, differing career priorities and family obligations seemingly played an integral role in the split between Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," an insider close to the former famous flames spilled on Friday, November 18, adding that their split was "very amicable," as the pair are "still very close friends."
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen
After months of rumors surrounding a rift in their decade-spanning romance, football star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finally revealed that they had finalized a surprise divorce formally ending their 13-year marriage in October.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," wrote the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star revealed in a message posted to his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady elaborated, adding that he and his ex-wife "arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
The Victoria's Secret alum shortly followed suit, posting a message of her own addressing her split.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson
Back in August, unlikely pair Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after a nine-month romance, a breakup that reportedly stemmed from the pair's busy schedules.
While the duo held "a lot of love and respect for each other" at the time of their split, per one insider close to the pair, adding that factors like conflicting schedules and distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Even so, it seems the former flames seemingly continue to remain close pals, reportedly chatting "all the time," an insider spilled in late October.
"They do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot," the source spilled of the pair. "He's holding in there and tells her that he would jump on a plane at a moment's notice for her."
Considering Davidson's brand-new alleged romance with model Emily Ratajkowski, it is unclear if the Saturday Night Live alum is still holding out for Kardashian.
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard
Model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, put a halt to their four-year marriage last fall, with the swimwear maven filing for divorce in early September. The fashion-forward pair's breakup comes amid months of rumors surrounding Bear-McClard's alleged infidelity, a break the model recently revealed made her "feel all the emotions,"
"I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different," she said.
Yet even with these mixed feelings, it seems Ratajkowski is taking her newfound single life in stride, having been romantically linked with several megastars including Brad Pitt, and more recently, newly-single Davidson, since filing for divorce.