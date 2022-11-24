It's Over! The Most Shocking Breakups Of 2022

After months of rumors surrounding a rift in their decade-spanning romance, football star Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen finally revealed that they had finalized a surprise divorce formally ending their 13-year marriage in October.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," wrote the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star revealed in a message posted to his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN CONFIRM DIVORCE VIA SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS — READ THEIR STATEMENTS

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," Brady elaborated, adding that he and his ex-wife "arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

The Victoria's Secret alum shortly followed suit, posting a message of her own addressing her split.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."