Pete Davidson Reveals He Suffered 'Psychosis' From Marijuana Addiction: I Was 'a Big Drug Addict'

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson recently opened up about his drug addiction and how smoking weed took a toll on him. “I was a daily, all-day sorta guy,” the Saturday Night Live alum shared on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club radio show on August 13.

Article continues below advertisement

Marijuana Had Negative Effects on Pete Davidson

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he heard voices from marijuana.

The drug started having negative impacts on him, as Davidson revealed he “got psychosis where you hear voices, and you feel like you’re sitting next to yourself.” “Weed isn’t supposed to do that … it’s because it’s too strong,” he added. He went on to explain he had issues with substance addiction while he was in his 20s as he was grappling with the sudden fame that came from being on SNL.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Was a 'Big Drug Addict'

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said therapy and rehab didn't work.

“Yeah, I was just doing drugs and trying to do comedy — you know what I mean? I didn’t kill anyone or anything, but it’s still… you don’t want that out, you want to be able to grow,” he said. “That’s what we don’t really have anymore — any form of privacy, I feel like, for young people where you, like, get to make those mistakes and learn your lessons, and it not be in Page Six.” Davidson blunty stated he was “a big drug addict.” "I would go to rehab and stuff, and I do have mental stuff, and I was in therapy, but if you’re a drug addict none of that works,” he elaborated. “You can’t go to therapy on a bunch of drugs and expedite it to work.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Stopped Using Drugs

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he's 'not a person who can do things in moderation.'

After realizing drugs were having a negative impact on his personal relationships, the comedian revealed he was able to stop using them. “I’m not a person who can do things in moderation, unfortunately, and I think I was kinda trying to fool myself — be like, ‘You can do this’ — and it just got to a point where people I really cared about were like, I will not f--- with you anymore,’” he shared. “Some of them don’t still. Most of them, I will say, came back.” “[It] got a little out of control fast, and I was really young … I’m glad all the bad, crazy stuff happened in my 20s,” he continued. “I’m glad I got it out of the way, but it’s tough when you’re young and doing that. I’m jealous of people who blow up when they’re 35 because they have a full life, they have their family, they have their friends, and they know who they are as people.”

Pete Davidson's in a Much Better Place Now

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.