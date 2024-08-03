11 Things Pete Davidson Has Said About His Substance Abuse

In a since-deleted Instagram post in 2017, Pete Davidson opened up about being sober for the first time in eight years while battling and managing the symptoms of his Crohn's disease.

"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he captioned the post. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."

Davidson was dating Cazzie David at the time.