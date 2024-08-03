11 Things Pete Davidson Has Said About His Substance Abuse
Pete Davidson Explained His Absence From 'Saturday Night Live'
In a since-deleted Instagram post in 2017, Pete Davidson opened up about being sober for the first time in eight years while battling and managing the symptoms of his Crohn's disease.
"Just wanted to let you guys know I'm okay. I know I've kinda been missing, on social media and on the show," he captioned the post. "I quit drugs and am happy and sober for the first time in 8 years. It wasn't easy, but I got a great girl, great friends and I consider myself a lucky man. I'll always be here for you guys, I promise. Remember to never give up hope because sometimes that's all we got. We are a family and I appreciate all your love and support. It's nice to be back in action."
Davidson was dating Cazzie David at the time.
Smoking Weed Helped Him Overcome Crohn's
Davidson told High Times in 2016 how his use of medical marijuana helped him manage his inflammatory bowel disease symptoms.
"My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn't be able to eat, but then I'd smoke and I can eat and do my shows," the comedian, 30, revealed. "I wouldn't be able to do Saturday Night Live if I didn't smoke weed. I wouldn't be able to do anything, really. Me performing not high has gone awful. It's awful for me, because I don't feel well."
Pete Davidson Revealed His Borderline Personality Disorder Diagnosis
Following his first rehab stay in December 2016, the Friends of the People alum revealed his borderline personality disorder diagnosis, which partially led him to seek help.
“One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out,'" he revealed on Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.
He Entered Rehab Due to His Mental Health Issues
As he battled his health problems, Davidson thought going to rehab would give him clarity.
"I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,'" Davidson said. "So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds."
Pete Davidson Spoke About His Rehab Stay
While attending the Sundance Film Festival for his Big Time Adolescence, Davidson expressed his love for Utah while discussing his stay in a treatment facility.
"I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab," he said. "It’s nice to be on the other side of it, and it also speaks wonders to your rehab facilities. Four years ago; It worked out great."
Pete Davidson Urged Kanye West to Take His Medicines
In a 2018 episode of SNL, Davidson gave Kanye West a piece of advice after the rapper's political rant.
“Take ’em,” Davidson said. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. It’s great."
Pete Davidson Took Ketamine for 4 Years Before Going to Rehab
The star performed in Atlantic City, N.J., in September 2023 during which he opened up about his four-year ketamine use before his rehab stay.
"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!" he told the crowd about his regular use of the substance.
"It was magical," he added. "One time I got the Wiggles to mesh with Schindler's List."
He Joked About His Drug Addiction After His Rehab Stint
In his SNL monologue in 2023, The Suicide Squad actor dropped a concerning joke about his drug addiction and rehab stint.
"I'm trying to bond with my sister, I feel like we should have a better relationship," he said of his sister, Casey Davidson. "Me and my sister have nothing in common. She assists brain surgery and, I'm a drug addict. So, nothing."
He Was Reportedly High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral
In an hour-long Netflix special Turbo Fonzerelli, Pete shared details of his relationship with drugs and admitted to being high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018.
"Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?” he continued. “If she was there, she would probably be like, ‘Hey, who are you? And what the f--- are you doing at my funeral?’ It’s embarrassing. I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S.”
Why Pete Davidson Quit Drugs
Pete opened up about his sobriety in the same Netflix special.
“I had to stop doing hard drugs because [you] can’t be a drug addict in your thirties, you know?” said The King of Staten Island star. “Doing drugs in your twenties is fine. It’s like an excuse. You’re like: ‘I’m finding myself.’ It’s cute, you know?”
Pete Davidson Cannot Give Up '1 Drug'
During the Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, the Meet Cute star admitted he "cannot quit" weed after giving up other substances.
“I did coke and ketamine and f------ all the pills and all that s---,” he said, according to Daily Mail. “All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer.”