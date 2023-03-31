OK Magazine
Pete Davidson Insists He Isn't A Player, Says Dating 10 Women Over 12 Years 'Is Not That Crazy'

pete davidson not player dating women not crazy
Source: mega
Mar. 31 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Pete Davidson is well aware of the fact that people are fascinated by his busy love life, but the comedian doesn't understand why society has dubbed him as a ladies' man.

"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he said of the subject during his Thursday, March 30, appearance on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast. "I don’t think it’s interesting."

pete davidson not player dating women not crazy
Source: mega

"I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people," the star, 29, explained. "I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting."

The Saturday Night Live alum added that all of his romances have started naturally, and though his love life became "all anyone would talk about," he made it clear that wasn't something he ever wanted.

pete davidson not player dating women not crazy
Source: mega

"I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I’ve dated, I met them at work. I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that’s how it happened," shared the Bupkis actor. "Suddenly you’re in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that’s a really s***** feeling. I became more known before the work was there, but I was always working."

Pete Davidson
pete davidson not player dating women not crazy
Source: mega

Davidson's romances first piqued the public's interest when he began dating Ariana Grande in 2018, as they became engaged with months of meeting each other. However, the two split just a few months later.

The stand-up comic was then linked to the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber, but fans were most intrigued when he started dating Kim Kardashian in late 2021.

The unlikely pair were hot and heavy for nine months before calling it quits in August 2022. Davidson is currently dating Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

