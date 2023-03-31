Pete Davidson Insists He Isn't A Player, Says Dating 10 Women Over 12 Years 'Is Not That Crazy'

Pete Davidson is well aware of the fact that people are fascinated by his busy love life, but the comedian doesn't understand why society has dubbed him as a ladies' man.

"I’m in my 20’s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people," he said of the subject during his Thursday, March 30, appearance on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast. "I don’t think it’s interesting."