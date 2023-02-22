Making Moves! Pete Davidson Packs On The PDA With Costar Chase Sui Wonders At NASCAR Race — See Photos
Race cars may move fast, but Pete Davidson moves faster!
The comedian couldn’t keep close enough to his newest flame and Bodies Bodies Bodies costar, Chase Sui Wonders, as they displayed a united front at the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 19.
At the star-studded event, the apparent couple — who has yet to officially confirm or deny their relationship — packed on the PDA while cheering for legendary race car drivers, including the race’s victor, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Davidson and Wonders — who were both dressed on-theme in matching rase car-esque ensembles — tightly held each others hands as they walked around the International Speedway arena in Daytona Beach, Fla., before meeting up with Hollywood A-listers Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz and Charlotte Flair.
The Saturday Night Live alum had his arm wrapped tightly around his lovely lady while blissfully enjoying a pre-race performance from country artist Dierks Bentley.
Wonders even made Davidson break out into the cheesiest smile during the intimate weekend date before they puckered up for a kiss — without having a care in the world as to who was watching.
This isn’t the first time the famed celebrities have publicly displayed their affection for one another, as Davidson and Wonders were caught locking lips at Universal Studios on Thursday, January 19, as OK! previously reported.
Just one week later, the Generation star sat on her man’s lap and passionately kissed him while the flames vacationed in Hawaii.
The lovebirds’ steamy romance has significantly progressed over the passed few months, as a representative of Davidson initially shut down rumors of their budding relationship, confirming the pair was “most definitely not an item” in December 2022.
"Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” the rep revealed, noting, “they hang out all the time.”
An additional source later noted the couple wasn't interested in anything serious, however, things could have changed since then.
"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun," an insider revealed at the beginning of January. "It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though."