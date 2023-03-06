Home > News > Pete Davidson NEWS Pete Davidson Crashes Car Into Beverly Hills Home While With Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson was driving at an accelerated speed when he slammed his car into a home in Beverly Hills on Saturday night, March 4. The comedian's girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, was inside the Mercedes with Davidson when the accident occurred, a law enforcement source revealed.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in the Flats section of Beverly Hills. Davidson lost control of his vehicle — which then went over a curb, wiped out a fire hydrant and crashed into the side of the Los Angeles home, police insiders explained to a news publication.

Skid marks from the Saturday Night Live alum's Mercedes were left across the lawn of the California residence, as seen in photos obtained by the outlet. While the car didn't break through the walls of the L.A. estate Davidson did crash into the side of it and cause damage to the property.

No one at the scene was injured — including Davidson, Wonders and any individual who may have been inside the home — law enforcement sources confirmed. Following the crash, cops arrived at the scene and determined from a preliminary view that Davidson was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident. No arrests or citations were made against him or Wonders, however, an investigation is currently underway.

The car accident took place mere hours after Davidson presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the Transformers character Optimus Prime at the 2023 Kids' Choice Awards. The Bodies Bodies Bodies star's appearance was a surprised to both the audience and viewers at home.

