Pete Davidson Slammed for Joking About a Guy 'Unloading' in Charlie Kirk's Throat in 'Tasteless' Trolling of His Assassination

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Pete Davidson Also Made a Joke About Fellow Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe

Source: MEGA The 'SNL' star was slammed online for his jokes about the late conservative activist.

"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester, and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said of the "Kill Tony" podcast host, 41. "Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat," the Saturday Night Live alum went on.

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Fans Were Not Happy With the 'SNL' Alum's Words

Source: MEGA 'That might be the most tasteless joke I've heard,' a social media user moaned about Pete Davidson's comedy set.

"Kill Tony, please. Someone f------ kill Tony," Davidson added. "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye [West], so I’ve taken shots from better gay N----." Viewers across social media were not happy with Davidson's statements about Kirk, with one person commenting: "Wow. That might be the most tasteless joke I've heard. Truly ghoulish." Someone else chimed in about the King of Staten Island star: "What makes this guy famous? Cant be talent looks or humor. What a complete useless human."

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Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was killed by a gunman on September 10, 2025.

"Anything goes in comedy, but this ain’t it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence," another person penned on X. "Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again," one interjected.

Charlie Kirk Was Killed in September 2025

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's funeral last year brought in over 100,00 mourners.