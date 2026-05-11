Pete Davidson Slammed for Joking About a Guy 'Unloading' in Charlie Kirk's Throat in 'Tasteless' Trolling of His Assassination
May 11 2026, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson made a questionable joke during Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart special on Sunday, May 10, regarding slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The comedian, 32, shocked viewers with his quip about the late Turning Point USA CEO, who was killed in September 2025 by a gunman after being fatally shot in the neck.
Pete Davidson Also Made a Joke About Fellow Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe
"Tony Hinchcliffe is here, looking like both a child molester, and the doll they give the child to show where he touched them," Davidson said of the "Kill Tony" podcast host, 41.
"Tony reminds me of Charlie Kirk in that he’s definitely been on camera letting a guy unload in his throat," the Saturday Night Live alum went on.
Fans Were Not Happy With the 'SNL' Alum's Words
"Kill Tony, please. Someone f------ kill Tony," Davidson added. "Tony, nothing you say tonight will hurt my feelings. I was in a beef with Kanye [West], so I’ve taken shots from better gay N----."
Viewers across social media were not happy with Davidson's statements about Kirk, with one person commenting: "Wow. That might be the most tasteless joke I've heard. Truly ghoulish."
Someone else chimed in about the King of Staten Island star: "What makes this guy famous? Cant be talent looks or humor. What a complete useless human."
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"Anything goes in comedy, but this ain’t it. Charlie was murdered just 8 months ago and we wonder why people have become so desensitized to political violence," another person penned on X.
"Pete Davidson just showed what kind of person he is. Pathetic, sick, no decency. He has a right to say it and I have a right to criticize him and never listen to him ever again," one interjected.
Charlie Kirk Was Killed in September 2025
"The Charlie Kirk Show" producer Blake Neff even took to the late political activist's podcast to air his thoughts about Davidson's joke.
"I didn't like it, and I'm glad the audience wasn't into it, but there are other 'jokes' we've seen that are clearly a lot more hateful in intent than Pete's, and a few bad-taste jokes about Charlie are the price we have to pay for how iconic he has become in American culture," Neff scoffed.
Kirk was killed during a Turning Point USA debate at Utah Valley University last year by alleged shooter Tyler Robinson. Kirk's funeral was held on September 21, 2025, at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona with over 100,000 people attending.