Pete Davidson Squashes Viral Rehab Rumors by Attending Brooklyn Nets Game With His Mom: Photo
Pete Davidson proved he's doing just fine after rumors swirled the comedian was in rehab for a second time this year.
On Tuesday, November 18 — the very same day the reports began — the actor was seen sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets Game alongside his mom, Amy Davidson.
While at the Barclays Center to see the Nets come out victorious over the Charlotte Hornets, the Saturday Night Live alum appeared to be in a good mood and even took a selfie with his mom for the team to post on their social media accounts. Amy also uploaded two photos from the night on her Instagram page.
For the game, Pete, 31, donned a brown crewneck sweater from Lehigh University, a white beanie and light-wash jeans, while Amy wore a black blazer over a matching top and dark denim pants.
As OK! reported, an insider told The US Sun Pete was back in rehab and "not in good shape" after he ended an alleged months-long fling with The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas.
However, the reality star, 30, posted on her Instagram Story that the report was completely fabricated.
"Never dated Pete. False rumor!" she wrote on Tuesday, November 18. "I’m friends with his sister. Case closed."
Maria made another post to clarify that the Bupkis star was also not in a facility.
"Just spoke to his sister he’s not in rehab and has been sober for months," she said. "Can’t believe this s---. It’s very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He’s literally home."
Prior to the NBA game, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor made a guest appearance on the November 2 episode of SNL, which was hosted by his pal John Mulaney.
Fans thought Pete looked happy and healthy during his skit, where he also revealed he's been getting rid of the countless tattoos he has on both of his arms.
Though Pete is currently in good shape, he's been candid over the years about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction, which she sought treatment for earlier this year sometime after he and Madelyn Cline called it quits on their 10-month romance.
"Pete took the breakup very hard," a source told a news outlet. "For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common.”
The comic has been become notorious for his dating life, having romanced several Hollywood beauties, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber.
In 2018, Pete and Ariana Grande became engaged after just a few weeks of dating, but they called it off a couple of months later.